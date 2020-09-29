Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the August 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NAD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 5,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,680. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 50.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,753,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,244,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,499,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,565,000 after acquiring an additional 284,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,639,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,751,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,020,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

