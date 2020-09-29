NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Get NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.