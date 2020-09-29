NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH
There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.
