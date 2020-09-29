Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Down 68.1% in September

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 53.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,768 shares during the period.

Shares of JHB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 13,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

