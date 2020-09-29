Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 3,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,268. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.
About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.