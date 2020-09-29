Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 3,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,268. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,096,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 325,292 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,037,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 173,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 727.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 169,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 148,786 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.