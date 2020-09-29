NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYMT. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 96,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,376,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.83. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.