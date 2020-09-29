NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 42.01 and a current ratio of 42.01. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $997.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. This is a boost from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

