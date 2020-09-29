NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and KERING S A/ADR (NYSE:PPRUY) Financial Review

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and KERING S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NYSE:SLQT and KERING S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 KERING S A/ADR 1 4 6 0 2.45

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 60.56%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than KERING S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and KERING S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million 5.92 $81.15 million ($0.16) -121.06 KERING S A/ADR $17.79 billion 4.74 $2.59 billion $2.95 22.63

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KERING S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT beats KERING S A/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Pomellato, Qeelin, Sowind, Stella McCartney, Ulysse Nardin, Tomas Maier, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Puma, Volcom, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

