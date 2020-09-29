OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OJSCY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

