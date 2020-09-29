Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Shares of ORI stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,791. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

