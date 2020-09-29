Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OSBC stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 219,040 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 100,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

