OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. OmniTek Engineering has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About OmniTek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

