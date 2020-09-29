OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:OMTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. OmniTek Engineering has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About OmniTek Engineering
