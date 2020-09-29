ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,051 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,989 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.