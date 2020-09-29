ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $4.45 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after buying an additional 1,480,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,798,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,787,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784,560 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.