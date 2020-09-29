ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of SPLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

