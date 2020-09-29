ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of SPLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.