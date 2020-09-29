ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,717. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

