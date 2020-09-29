ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 71,283 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

