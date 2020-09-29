ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $165.06. 265,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978,653. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

