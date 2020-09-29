ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,299,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,608. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

