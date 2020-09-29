OneCap Investment (CVE:OIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

OneCap Investment Corp (CVE:OIC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.22. OneCap Investment shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 145,500 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.89.

About OneCap Investment (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property covering an area of 1,734 hectares located in the San Martin De Loba. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for OneCap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneCap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.