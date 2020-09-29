Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $470.20 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005824 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, OKEx, Bibox and HitBTC. Ontology has a market cap of $470.20 million and approximately $104.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,872,993 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bibox, Binance, Bitbns, Indodax, Upbit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi, Koinex, OKEx, BCEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

