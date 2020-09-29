Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $992,892.95 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $992,892.95 and $52,748.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00263871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.01582405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182646 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

