Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

OPCH traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Option Care Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

