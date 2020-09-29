ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock remained flat at $$28.89 on Tuesday. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.03. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

