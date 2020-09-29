Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.70.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.