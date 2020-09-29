Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OTIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.29. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

