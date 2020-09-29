P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.78.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

