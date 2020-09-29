Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $377.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.94.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 32,800 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at $524,579.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

