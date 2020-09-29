Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

