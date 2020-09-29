Passage Bio’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 30th. Passage Bio had issued 9,180,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,240,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

