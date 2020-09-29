Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO opened at $7.20 on Friday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 157.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,638 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth about $2,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

