Pearson’s (PSON) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 616.27 ($8.05).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 557.40 ($7.28) on Monday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 860.80 ($11.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 553.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 524.76.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Equities analysts anticipate that Pearson will post 5469.0526279 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

