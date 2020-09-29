Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.53

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.53 and last traded at $100.07, with a volume of 447396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,499 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,011 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Peloton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

