Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) & Consolidated Water (NYSE:INSU) Head to Head Review

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 1.53% 11.48% 2.32% Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20%

38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Penske Automotive Group and Consolidated Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. Consolidated Water has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.87%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Consolidated Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.17 $435.80 million $5.28 9.04 Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Volatility and Risk

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Consolidated Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company also engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 9 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 345 automotive retail franchises, of which 154 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealership locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

