PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.69.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

