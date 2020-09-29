Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PERI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 31.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

