Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PERI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 31.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
