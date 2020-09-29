Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 143.5% in September

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE PVL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 19,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.