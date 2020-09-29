PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDRDY. Citigroup cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.