Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.88.

In other news, insider Nancy Fox purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

