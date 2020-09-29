PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $134.04 million, a PE ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

