Phantasma Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $144,924.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00046847 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,814.08 or 1.00352972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001659 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00152688 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

