PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $73,365.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.01591662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00181363 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

