Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.85.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,070,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 287,251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 66,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.