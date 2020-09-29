Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 278.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.