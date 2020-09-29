Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce sales of $131.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.02 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $135.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $534.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $540.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $542.51 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $546.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 560,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,483. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

