Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 27,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.