PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 75.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

