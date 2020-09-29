Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.05.

PDD stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

