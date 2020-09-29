Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 117,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

