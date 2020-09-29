Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on HKXCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.