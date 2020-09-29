Pinkcoin (PINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,749.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $816,379.20 and approximately $1,749.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00627702 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.73 or 0.06118675 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,710,641 coins and its circulating supply is 421,450,205 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

